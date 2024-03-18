KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Update

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 843,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KORU Medical Systems by 804.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRMD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 89,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,995. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

