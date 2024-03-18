Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.69

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KRO. StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -176.74%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

