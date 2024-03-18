KRYZA Exchange Hits 24 Hour Volume of $85.32 (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, KRYZA Exchange has traded up 45.7% against the dollar. KRYZA Exchange has a total market cap of $90.88 million and approximately $85.32 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s launch date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.01149323 USD and is down -11.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $238.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

