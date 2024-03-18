Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KYTX) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Kyverna Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 19th. Kyverna Therapeutics had issued 14,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 8th. The total size of the offering was $319,000,000 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KYTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYTX opened at $29.71 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

