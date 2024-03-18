Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.41. 135,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 344,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KYTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.
View Our Latest Report on Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Down 10.8 %
Insider Activity
Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kyverna Therapeutics
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.