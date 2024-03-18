Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.41. 135,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 344,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KYTX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc acquired 450,000 shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

