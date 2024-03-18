La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Short Interest Update

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 60,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LZB traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.78. 365,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,415. La-Z-Boy has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $39.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.17.
La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
