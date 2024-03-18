Lake Street Capital Cuts ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $8.00

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STKS. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.98 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 683,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 26,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

