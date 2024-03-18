Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $21.04 on Monday, hitting $931.13. 203,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,004. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $478.77 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $875.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $748.10.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.71 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.68.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

