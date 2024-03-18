Largo (LGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of LGO opened at $1.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Largo has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Largo by 911.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 116,512 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Largo by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 98,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Largo by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 77,426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Largo by 119.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 69,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Largo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

