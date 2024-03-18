LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LeddarTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of LeddarTech in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LeddarTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in LeddarTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in LeddarTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,263,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDTC traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05. LeddarTech has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeddarTech will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

