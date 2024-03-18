Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $81.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.81. 719,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,671. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 0.04.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,808,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,848 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,450,000 after acquiring an additional 615,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after buying an additional 332,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

