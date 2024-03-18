Legend Biotech’s (LEGN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $87.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.55% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.

Shares of LEGN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,867. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 0.04.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

