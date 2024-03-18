LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

LC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.08.

LC opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,987,000 after acquiring an additional 541,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,271,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,645,000 after acquiring an additional 349,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,652,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LendingClub by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,709,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 278,215 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

