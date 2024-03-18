Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.31.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.61. 2,022,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. Lennar has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $167.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

