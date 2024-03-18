Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.75.

NYSE:LEN opened at $156.57 on Thursday. Lennar has a 1-year low of $99.81 and a 1-year high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day moving average of $134.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

