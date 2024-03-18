Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Plans $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lennox International has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennox International to earn $22.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of LII traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $473.28. The stock had a trading volume of 120,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,779. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $485.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.02 and its 200 day moving average is $415.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lennox International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LII shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.58.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

