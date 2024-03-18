Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,480,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 22,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Leslie’s Stock Down 1.4 %

LESL traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 464,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,143. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 49.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 942,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 309,911 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 16.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 990,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140,932 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346,377 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Leslie’s

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.