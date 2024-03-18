Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,480,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 22,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
LESL traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 464,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,143. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $11.68.
Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
