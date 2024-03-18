Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 9%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) shares were down 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.38. Approximately 3,007,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 8,241,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $50,178,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 123.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 603.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 137,350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $6,787,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in Li Auto by 208.1% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 209,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

