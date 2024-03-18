LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the February 14th total of 86,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LFVN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.99. 34,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,566. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 19.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

