Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Linde by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,498,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

NASDAQ LIN opened at $469.00 on Monday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $331.95 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $428.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.23.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

