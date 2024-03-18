Litecoin (LTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $447.56 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.13 billion and $447.56 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $82.44 or 0.00123319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009227 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,324,194 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.