Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

LAC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,523,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,615. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.28. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

