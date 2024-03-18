Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.02 and last traded at C$8.09. 342,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 579,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.75.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$45,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

