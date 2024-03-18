loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:LDI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 252,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,577. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $703.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.13.

In other loanDepot news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $196,455.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,076,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,900.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,777 shares of company stock worth $547,838. Company insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 879,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,442,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 56,004 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 97,499 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 6.6% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 172,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 744,978 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

