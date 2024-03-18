Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,488 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.58.

CVS stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,556,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

