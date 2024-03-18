Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,029 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.25. 863,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,005. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

