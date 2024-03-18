Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.97. 129,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

