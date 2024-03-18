Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK remained flat at $121.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,502,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $307.77 billion, a PE ratio of 868.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,200.00%.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

