Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 1.0% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 457.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,511,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,371,000 after buying an additional 2,881,772 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after buying an additional 2,653,130 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,199,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,752,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRE traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.29. 2,760,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,182,204. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $54.47.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

