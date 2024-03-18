Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after buying an additional 1,622,929 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,498. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.82. The company has a market capitalization of $201.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.