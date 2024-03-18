Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $71.06. The stock had a trading volume of 190,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.15. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

