Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,551 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DSI traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.65. 25,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,198. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $74.24 and a 12-month high of $100.08.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.