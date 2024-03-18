Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HPE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.94. 3,589,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,741,928. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

