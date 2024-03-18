Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.28. 391,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,867. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.36. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

