Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $2.78. Lucid Group shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 3,253,359 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCID

Lucid Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lucid Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Lucid Group by 127.6% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.