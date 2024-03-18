Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 1.9%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 9,461,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 38,667,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LCID

Lucid Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.