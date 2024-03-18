Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

LYFT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,468,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,507,709. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Lyft has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $19.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $283,546.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,581 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $283,546.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $186,193.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,090.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,862 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lyft by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

