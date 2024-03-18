Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) Insider John Humphrey Buys 13,506 Shares

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC – Get Free Report) insider John Humphrey purchased 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.77 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of A$77,929.62 ($51,609.02).
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 5.87.
About Lynas Rare Earths
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lynas Rare Earths
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.