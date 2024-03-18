M. Kraus & Co Raises Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,044,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Linde by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,498,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $469.00 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $331.95 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.23. The firm has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.