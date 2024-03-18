M. Kraus & Co Sells 150 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,304 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 0.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $120.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.94. The company has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $93.26 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

