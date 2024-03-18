M. Kraus & Co Sells 155 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

M. Kraus & Co reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

