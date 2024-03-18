M. Kraus & Co Sells 894 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

M. Kraus & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $88.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

