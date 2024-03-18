MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Short Interest Update

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 698,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Natixis acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
MAG traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,734. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.13.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.
