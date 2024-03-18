Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.30 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE MANU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.37. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Manchester United in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

