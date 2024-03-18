MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s previous close.

MNKD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

MNKD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,967. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.80 and a beta of 1.27. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MannKind by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after acquiring an additional 598,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,042,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 336,257 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 44,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

