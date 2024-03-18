Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered Maplebear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of CART stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In related news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares in the company, valued at $20,687,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Maplebear news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,687,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 876,692 shares worth $23,769,172. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,952 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

