Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 2.1% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.73. 24,107,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 85,764,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 5.39.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

