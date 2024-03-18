Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $230.00 at Bank of America

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $185.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.58.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $193.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.81. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $195.12.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

