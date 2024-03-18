Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Up 3.9%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.00. 230,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,662,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,463,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,631,000 after buying an additional 3,101,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,059,000. Braidwell LP increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 120.3% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,974,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,749,000 after buying an additional 2,170,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4,061.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,193 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

