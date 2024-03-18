MARBLEX (MBX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $31.14 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002417 BTC on popular exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $188.73 million and approximately $31.14 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,928,275 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,772,287 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,928,275 with 115,772,287.20209849 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.60138941 USD and is up 37.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $19,196,348.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

